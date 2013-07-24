Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- Global Commercial Aircrafts Gas Turbine Engine market 2012-2016 to grow at a CAGR of 6.1 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is increase in air traffic. The Global Commercial Aircrafts Gas Turbine Engine market has also been witnessing the use of biofuels in aircraft engines. However, the increasing technological changes in aircraft engines could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



View Full Report With TOC@ http://www.researchmoz.us/global-commercial-aircrafts-gas-turbine-engine-market-2012-2016-report.html



Global Commercial Aircrafts Gas Turbine Engine Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Commercial Aircrafts Gas Turbine Engine market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include CFM International Inc., GE Aviation, International Aero Engines AG, and Pratt and Whitney Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Rolls Royce plc and Engine Alliance LLC.



Browse Global Commercial Aircrafts Windows and Windshields Market@ http://www.researchmoz.us/global-commercial-aircrafts-windows-and-windshields-market-2012-2016-report.html



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Email: sales@researchmoz.us

Website@ http://www.researchmoz.us/

Visit Blog@ http://marketingresearchnews.blogspot.com/