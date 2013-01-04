Researchmoz.us: Global Enterprise Networking Equipment Market 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Enterprise Networking Equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 3.61 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing use of internet-enabled devices. The Global Enterprise Networking Equipment market has also been witnessing the improved security features in networking equipment. However, the issues regarding network security could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Enterprise Networking Equipment Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Enterprise Networking Equipment market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Avaya Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Hewlett-Packard Co., and Juniper Networks Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Brocade Communications Systems Inc., IBM Corp., Alcatel-Lucent, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., NEC Corp., Aastra Technologies Ltd., Aruba Networks Inc., D-Link Corp., Bluecoat Systems Inc., Meru Networks Inc., Motorola Inc., Polycom Inc., Siemens AG, and Snom Technology AG.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

