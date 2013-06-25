Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- Global Luggage market to grow at a CAGR of 8.1 percent CAGR over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing disposable income of the consumers. The Global Luggage market has also been witnessing a trend of an increased per capita expenditure on luggage by the consumers. However, the increasing competition from local brands and counterfeit products could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Luggage market (http://www.researchmoz.us/global-luggage-market-2012-2016-report.html) 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global Luggage market in the Americas, the EMEA, and the APAC regions, its market landscape and growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space include Ace Co. Ltd., Samsonite International SA, Tumi Inc., and VF Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Antler Ltd., Boyt Harness Co. LLC, Delsey S. A., Etinnne Aigner AG, Jansport Inc., Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Nike Inc., Rimowa Luggage, Targus Group International Inc., Valigeria Roncato, and VIP Industries Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



Buy a copy of this report@ http://www.researchmoz.us/sample/checkout.php?rep_id=169677&type=S



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Email: sales@researchmoz.us

Blog@ http://marketingresearchnews.blogspot.com/