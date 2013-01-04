Researchmoz.us: Global Microfluidic Devices Market in the Healthcare 2011-2015

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Microfluidic Devices market in the Healthcare industry to grow at a CAGR of 26.7 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing use of microfluidic devices in proteomics and genomics. The Global Microfluidic Devices market in the Healthcare industry has also been witnessing the trend of the increasing use of microfluidic devices in drug discovery. However, the intense competition among vendors could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Microfluidic Devices Market in the Healthcare Industry 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Monoclonal Antibodies market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Fluidigm Corp., RainDance Technologies Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., and Dolomite Centre Ltd.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Micronit Microfluidics BV, Illumina Inc., MicruX Technologies Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, BioFluidix GmbH, Abaxis Inc., Advion Biosciences Inc., Caliper Life Sciences Inc., Cepheid Inc., Danaher Corp., Eksigent Technologies Inc., GE Novasensor Inc., Illumina Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Konica Minolta Holdings Inc., Microfluidic Systems Inc., Life Technologies Corp., Philips Healthcare, Roche Diagnostics, Shimadzu Biotech, and Siemens Healthcare.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2015 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

TechNavio's research portfolio in the Healthcare series includes reports on the Pharmaceutical Market, Medical Devices Market, Diagnostic Market, Vaccine Market, Oncology Market, CRO Market, Orthopedic Market, Hearing Aids Market, Dental Care Market, Medical Imaging Market, Endoscopy Market, Dialysis Market, Telemedicine Market, Cancer Drug Market, Glucose Monitoring Market, Infusion Pumps Market, Defibrillators Market, Neuromodulation Market, Capnography Market.



