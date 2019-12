Researchmoz.us: Global Speech-to-Speech Translation Market 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Speech-to-Speech Translation market to grow at a CAGR of 19.02 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the high demand for speech-to-speech translation in the Government sector. The Global Speech-to-Speech Translation market has also been witnessing the increasing demand for two-way speech translation. However, the accuracy issues could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Speech-to-Speech Translation Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Speech-to-Speech Translation market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are ATandT Inc., IBM Corp., SpeechTrans Inc., and Voxtec International Inc.



Global Speech-to-Speech Translation market



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Microsoft Corp., Raytheon BBN Technologies, Google Inc., and Apple Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

