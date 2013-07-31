ResearchMoz.us: Global Telematics and Mobile Ad Spending Market 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- Global Telematics market to grow at a CAGR of 22.67 percent CAGR percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing awareness of road safety. The Global Telematics market has also been witnessing increased adoption of the voice recognition feature in telematics systems. However, downward pricing pressure could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Telematics Market(http://www.researchmoz.us/global-telematics-market-2012-2016-report.html)2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global Telematics market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Global Mobile Ad Spending market to grow at a CAGR of 44.67 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing number of smartphone users. The Global Mobile Ad Spending market has also been witnessing an increase in in-app advertising. However, increasing privacy issues could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Mobile Ad Spending Market(http://www.researchmoz.us/global-mobile-ad-spending-market-2012-2016-report.html)2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, and the Rest of the World; it also covers the Global Mobile Ad Spending market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



