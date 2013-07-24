ResearchMoz.us: Mass Spectrometry Market for Clinical Diagnostics Applications 2013

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- The SELECTBIO Mass Spectrometry for Clinical Diagnostics Applications: 2013 Focus Report is the latest industry report describing in detail the expanding list of applications of mass spectrometry in the diagnostics space. All the data presented in this report is based upon primary market research performed by research analysts at SELECTBIO in 2013 and therefore represents a current, up-to-date view of the marketplace.



Topics Addressed in this Report:



Market Segmentation, Market Landscape, and Mass Spectrometry Products Currently on the Market as well as in Development

Market Segments offering Opportunity in this Space

Diagnostic Areas Impacted by Mass Spectrometry as well as Laboratory Developed Tests (LDTs) and In vitro Diagnostics (IVDs) based on Mass Spectrometry

CLIAC Recommendations

Collaborations and Partnerships in the Mass Spectrometry for Clinical Diagnostics Space

Pipeline of Grants Awarded for Technology Development in the Mass Spectrometry for Clinical Diagnostics Space

Mass Spectrometry and Approaches of Relevance to Clinical Diagnostics

Institutional Rankings of Companies in this Space offering Products for Clinical Diagnostics



Table Of Contents



Chapter I. Market Segmentation, Landscape, and Products

MS Market Segmentation Developed and Marketed

MS Systems MS Systems Under Development Currently

MS Multiplexing

Front-End Sample Preparation for MS

Chapter II. Diagnostic Areas Impacted and Products Available

Laboratory Developed Tests (LDTs) based on MS Detection

In Vitro Diagnostics (IVDs) based on MS Detection

CLIAC Recommendations

Attractive Market Segments in the MS-based Diagnostics Space

Collaborations and Partnerships in the MS-based Clinical Diagnostics Space

Grants in the MS-based Clinical Diagnostics Space

Appendix I. Mass Spectrometry Technologies and Approaches

Of Relevance to Clinical Diagnostics Space



