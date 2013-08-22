ResearchMoz.us Publishes Global Broadcasting and Cable TV Market Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast Research Report 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- Global Broadcasting and Cable TV market to grow at a CAGR of 5.28 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing amount of TV advertising. The Global Broadcasting and Cable TV market has also been witnessing the increasing use of interactive TV. However, the increasing penetration of internet TV could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Broadcasting and Cable TV Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, Europe, the APAC and MEA regions; it also covers the Global Broadcasting and Cable TV market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include British Broadcasting Corp., British Sky Broadcasting Group plc, Time Warner Inc., Viacom Inc., and Vivendi SA.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are 5th Avenue Channel Corp., AMC Networks Inc., Cablevision Systems Corp., Coinstar Inc., Comcast Corp., Discovery Communication Inc., DISH Network Corp., Dreamworks Animation SKG Inc., Emmis Communications Corp., Gray Television Inc., INTERNET TV plc, Liberty Media Corp., Lions Gate Entertainment Corp., Netflix Inc., News Corp., SBS Broadcasting SA, The Walt Disney Co., and UnitedGlobalCom Inc.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



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