Researchmoz.us: Taiwanese Desktop PC Industry, 4Q 2012

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2013 -- This research report presents shipment volume and value forecast and recent quarter review of the Taiwanese desktop PC industry. The report includes desktop PC shipment volume, value, ASP, shipment by tier and maker, product mix analysis, as well as breakdowns by customer, shipment destination, and assembly location. The content of this report is based on primary data obtained through interviews with desktop PC makers.



The report finds that the Taiwanese desktop PC industry's shipment volume and value continued to witness sequential growth but suffered from slight year-on-year declines in the third quarter of 2012. The launch of Windows 8 desktop PC models, which hit the market in October, has made its limited contribution to the Taiwanese desktop PC industry's shipment volume in the fourth quarter of 2012. Nevertheless, with Windows 8 craze fading away, it is projected that industry's shipment volume and value will both decline in the first quarter of 2013.



Table Of Contents:



Taiwanese Desktop PC Shipment Volume, 4Q 2010 - 3Q 2013

Taiwanese Desktop PC Shipment Value and ASP, 4Q 2010 - 1Q 2013

Taiwanese Desktop PC Manufacturer Volume Ranking, 4Q 2010 - 3Q 2012

Taiwanese Desktop PC Manufacturer Tier Position, 4Q 2010 - 3Q 2012

Taiwanese Desktop PC Shipment Volume by Tier, 4Q 2010 - 3Q 2012

Taiwanese Desktop PC Shipment Share by Tier, 4Q 2010 - 3Q 2012

Taiwanese Desktop PC Shipment Volume by Maker, 4Q 2010 - 3Q 2012

Taiwanese Desktop PC Shipment Share by Maker, 4Q 2010 - 3Q 2012

Taiwanese Desktop PC Shipment Volume by Assembly Level, 4Q 2010 - 3Q 2012

Taiwanese Desktop PC Shipment Share by Assembly Level, 4Q 2010 - 3Q 2012

Taiwanese Desktop PC First Tier Makers' Shipment Volume by Assembly Level, 4Q 2010 - 3Q 2012

Taiwanese Desktop PC First Tier Makers' Shipment Share by Assembly Level, 4Q 2010 - 3Q 2012

Taiwanese Desktop PC Second Tier Makers' Shipment Volume by Assembly Level, 4Q 2010 - 3Q 2012

Taiwanese Desktop PC Second Tier Makers' Shipment Share by Assembly Level, 4Q 2010 - 3Q 2012

Taiwanese Desktop PC ASP by Assembly Level, 4Q 2010 - 3Q 2012

Taiwanese Desktop PC Shipment Volume by CPU Connector Type, 4Q 2010 - 3Q 2012

Taiwanese Desktop PC Shipment Share by CPU Connector Type, 4Q 2010 - 3Q 2012

Taiwanese Desktop PC First Tier Makers' Shipment Volume by CPU Connector Type, 4Q 2010 - 3Q 2012

Taiwanese Desktop PC First Tier Makers' Shipment Share by CPU Connector Type, 4Q 2010 - 3Q 2012

Taiwanese Desktop PC Second Tier Makers' Shipment Volume by CPU Connector Type, 4Q 2010 - 3Q 2012

Taiwanese Desktop PC Second Tier Makers' Shipment Share by CPU Connector Type, 4Q 2010 - 3Q 2012

Taiwanese Desktop PC Shipment Volume by Assembly Location, 4Q 2010 - 3Q 2012

Taiwanese Desktop PC Shipment Share by Assembly Location, 4Q 2010 - 3Q 2012

Taiwanese Desktop PC Shipment Volume by Shipment Destination, 4Q 2010 - 3Q 2012

Taiwanese Desktop PC Shipment Share by Shipment Destination, 4Q 2010 - 3Q 2012

Taiwanese Desktop PC Shipment Volume by Business Type, 4Q 2010 - 3Q 2012

Taiwanese Desktop PC Shipment Share by Business Type, 4Q 2010 - 3Q 2012

Taiwanese Desktop PC First Tier Makers' Shipment Volume by Business Type, 4Q 2010 - 3Q 2012

Taiwanese Desktop PC First Tier Makers' Shipment Share by Business Type, 4Q 2010 - 3Q 2012

Taiwanese Desktop PC Second Tier Makers' Shipment Volume by Business Type, 4Q 2010 - 3Q 2012

Taiwanese Desktop PC Second Tier Makers' Shipment Share by Business Type, 4Q 2010 - 3Q 2012

Taiwanese Desktop PC Shipment Volume by Customer Portfolio, 4Q 2010 - 3Q 2012

Taiwanese Desktop PC Shipment Share by Customer Portfolio, 4Q 2010 - 3Q 2012

Vendor Status

Intelligence Insight

Research Scope & Definitions



