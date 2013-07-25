Reselling ESET Internet Security and Antivirus Solutions in Australia

Sydney, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- We are a leading value-added distributor specialising in business management, mobility, and antivirusand internet security solutions for businesses across Australia. Our portfolio includes a comprehensive range of antivirus, internet security, ERP, CRM, authentication and business intelligent solutions, as well as associated services, wholesale managed services and certified training courses – all delivered through our Reseller and Service Integrator Partners available in APAC region.



Why Pro1 Security Solutions?



- Expertise in IT Security, ERP, CRM, Business Intelligence and sales force automation

- Professional customer service and support

- Flexible and innovative approach to tier 2 partnership

- Reliability, code of ethics, proactivity and results

- Whether you are an end user, reseller, integrator or consultancy house – or a technology vendor – contact Pro1 Security Solutions today to find out how we can direct your technology or business needs through our professional approach to value-added unified technology distribution.



Our Vision



Pro1 Security’s vision is to be the most customer-oriented and VAR-friendly security solutions distribution company. What sets our company apart from the competition is our singular pursuit to deliver ESET security software and antivirus solutions that will make even the most efficient resellers more effective every day.



Our Mission



Our mission is to produce world-class security solutions distribution, and to empower resellers in local markets throughout Australia to deliver the absolute best ESET antivirus and internet security solutions.After years in the distribution software industry, we know what works and what doesn’t.



We run Pro1 Security on these foundational principles:



Serve. Provide the ultimate in responsiveness to reseller and customer requests and questions.



Listen. Resellers know what resellers need.



Collaborate. Provide conferences and events that allow customers and resellers to have meaningful opportunities to partner with us in shaping our collective ESET security software solutions.



Research. Study and represent internet security software solutions that use the best available technology, considering features and investment, for all Australian consumers and businesses.



Deliver. Construct an intuitive, feature-rich reselling software system.



Pro1 Security Solutions

Address: 50 Yeo Street, Neutral Bay, NSW 2089, Sydney – Australia

Webtie: www.pro1.com.au

Tel: +61 (0)2 9033 8685

Mob: +61 (0)403 906 432

Fax: +61 (0) 2 4744 2534

Email: info@pro1.com.au