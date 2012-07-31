Reserve in Philadelphia Now Offering a Burger and Beer Special Every Wednesday

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2012 -- Reserve, one of the most renowned steakhouses in Old City PA, is currently offering a Burger and Beer special every Wednesday. The event starts at 5 pm and continues all night. Customers can get any burger at $12 and one beer of their choice. Adorned with soft colors featuring a blend of contemporary chic with classic elegance, Reserve is the perfect setting for anyone’s next corporate event or private party event in Philadelphia. Reserve is simply the best option to choose when it comes to finding a party venue in Philadelphia.



Reserve also allows their guests to enjoy an exclusive area where fine conversation mingles with customized menus, guaranteeing an event to remember. For organizing special events in Philadelphia such as birthday parties or weddings, Reserve is certainly the best place to choose.



Reserve offers a professional staff, high-tech audio/visual equipment, superb catering options, and beautiful modern spaces which differentiates it from many other party venues in Philadelphia. For further information or any other information in regards to their special events or offers, visit www.reservephilly.com.



About Reserve

Reserve is a steak, chops and seafood restaurant located in Philadelphia’s historic Old City. Over a stunning copper top bar, Reserve offers over 100 aged bourbons and a nightlife scene unlike any other. Live jazz combined with their signature cigar lounge creates an ambiance of comfortable decadence. Can’t make it for their Burger and Beer Special? Reserve also has many other special events going on such as “Women & Whisky” every Thursday night from 8pm-10pm, and a “Wine Wednesday” every Wednesday from 5pm to 8pm.