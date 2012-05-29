R.E.S.E.R.V.E Launches Another World Class Restaurant With Specialty Cocktails Bars in Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2012 -- Reserve is a place of unparalleled ambiance along with world-famous cuisines & Specialty Cocktail Bars in Philly. It is a perfect destination for all the food lovers. Everyone can enjoy their evening whether it is for celebrating a marriage, graduation day or just hanging out with friends. Reserve Philly will provide customers their favorite food and drink in the extensive menu. Their philosophy is simple; provide quality local food along with an unprecedented dining experience.



Spokesperson of Reserve made an announcement stating, “We are cordially inviting you to join us for the grand opening of multi-level restaurant features New York style steakhouse tables in a dark wood paneled room accented by handcrafted stained glass ceilings and mosaic tiled floors. Apart from decoration, our upscale steak and seafood house is great for meet-ups, sitting, drinking, and eating a serious steak with friends and the Raw Bar is amazing. You can find your favorite seafood for sure in our menu. So come and spend one evening at one of the best food and Specialty Cocktails Bars of Philadelphia.”



They offer exceptional cuisine in an environment that has fittingly been described as truly high society. Their impressive dishes of nationally renowned dry aged steaks and fresh seafood flown in daily will fuel your culinary dream, as their award-winning wine range compliments the best Specialty Cocktails Bars of Philly. Their famous, lively bar presents a selection of micro-brewed lagers & ales, an extensive wine list, single-malt scotches, over 100 bourbons, fresh squeezed juices & hand-shaken cocktails. Reserve provides an extensive bar menu until 2 AM featuring artisan pizzas and Old City's Best Burger. Their extensive collection of drinks has made them the leading bar amongst Specialty Cocktails Bars of Philadelphia.



Reserve is situated at the central point of old city Philadelphia and offers unsurpassed ambiance along with world-famous cuisine & impeccable service. They also provide gift cards for all occasions. Anyone who wants to taste world-class food and amazing cocktails, Reserve is the ultimate destination. Their staff is composed of the best in the industry and completely committed to bringing you the affordable level of service you deserve. To learn more visit http://www.reservephilly.com.