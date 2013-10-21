Reserve the Best Doggie Day Care in Philadelphia PA for Pets at Perfect Pooch

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Official responsibilities sometimes ask too much of a person, compromising with personal life, being one of them. A person, immersed in work finds himself unable to take out time for his loved ones, including the pets who incidentally don’t understand the time constraint of humans and yet require socialization and exercise.



Keeping such things in mind, Perfect Pooch has designed some doggie day care programs, a fun and healthy social experience for dogs. These programs replenish the dog owners’ responsibility by giving the dogs a perfect day to play and relax. These programs further help dogs to enhance their mental and physical stimulation, making Perfect Pooch a perfect destination for doggie day care in Philadelphia PA.



A spokesperson for the organization states, “Daycare at Perfect Pooch is a fun, healthy, social experience for your dog. He or she gets to run and play with a pack, burning off excess energy and enjoying the companionship of other canines. Your dog will spend six to nine active hours a day with friends and you can pick up content and a tired buddy on your way home from work. It’s a great way to meet both your needs!”



Living up to their claims, Perfect Pooch indeed offers a unique doggie day care in King of Prussia PA. The organization also brings the best trainings for improving dogs’ behavior so that they settle well with the dog pack during the doggie care program.



The spokesperson elaborates, “Our dog trainers in Philadelphia and King of Prussia PA are experienced and professional in training any kind of dog. Their expertise can help your dog in treating its aggressions and anxieties.”



About Perfect Pooch

A dog’s stay at Perfect Pooch is a unique experience, centered on pack life. When any customer’s dog stays with them whether for training, boarding, or day care, it will experience something much deeper than any human can offer. It will experience membership in a stable pack of dogs with a consistent (human) leader. Not only will the dog get tons of exercise with other dogs and top quality care from their trained staff, it will get a chance to be the dog he was instinctively born to be–a true pack animal.



For more information, please visit http://perfect-pooch.com or call 610 337 7698

Contact Detail:

Perfect Pooch,

200 King Manor Drive,

King of Prussia, PA 19406