Reserving a Stay at the Twin Peaks Lodge & Hot Springs

When checking in, the individual who made the reservation will be the only person allowed in the lobby as a social distancing measure. Cash is not being accepted at this time. Guests will be directed to use the kiosk when it's check-in time.



Any visits to the lobby will only allow two people from the same party. As for breakfast, it will be available on a limited basis. Anyone staying multiple nights may not receive daily housekeeping but guests can make arrangements with the front desk if they have certain needs.



Future guests are encouraged to visit the website for Twin Peaks Lodge & Hot Springs to view the entire list of COVID-19 addendum policies. Any questions about the policies or to make a reservation, please call 800-207-2700.



About Twin Peaks Lodge & Hot Springs

Located in Ouray, Colorado, the Twin Peaks Lodge and Hot Springs is a full-service hotel offering Ouray lodging accommodations near the mountains. The hotel is within walking distance to shops and restaurants and there are hundreds of miles of biking, Jeep, and hiking trails to explore. It is located at 125 3rd Avenue, Ouray, Colorado 81427. For more information on the hotel, Ouray lodging, or Twin Peaks lodging room types, please call 888.799.5295 or 970.239.4715.