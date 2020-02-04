Reservoir Analysis Market Value to Reach $8.95 Billion by 2022 : Opportunities and Challenges

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2020 -- The global Reservoir Analysis Market is estimated to be USD 7.32 billion in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.11%, from 2017 to 2022 as per MarketsandMarkets.



Why exploring unconventional reservoir continues to offer more opportunities?

Reservoir analysis of unconventional plays is based on same principles and workflows as in conventional plays, but requires additional specialized knowledge. The flow regime, fluid properties, and petro physics in unconventional reservoir vary from conventional reservoir. The well stimulation (i.e. fracking) and completion technology need to be separately designed for these types of reservoirs. Due to continuously growing energy demand, operators are now developing more complex and costly unconventional oil & gas plays. Understanding the geo-mechanical behavior of such systems throughout the production lifetime then becomes inevitable. Planning successful completions and production of unconventional plays requires a detailed knowledge of reservoirs heterogeneity and anisotropy. Reservoir analysis services aids to understand these effects by measuring and modeling horizontal and vertical variations in mineralogical and mechanical properties, as well as the distribution and characterization of faults and natural fractures that influence hydraulic fracturing and production rates.



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=177178348



Why identifying small scale reservoir compartments remain a major challenge?

Reservoir compartments deal with faults, fractures, and thin layers in any reservoir. Reservoir compartmentalization can be caused by sealing faults or depositional discontinuities in any reservoir. It can have an adverse effect on oil or gas recovery factors by reducing the efficiency of production well. Many under-performing field developments had unidentified compartments as a root cause. Thus, it is a huge challenge for reservoir analysis market to characterize reservoir compartments as early as possible. One factor which leads to reservoir compartmentalization is disequilibrium in the fluid system in different parts of the reservoir, caused by variations in pressure, fluid contacts, fluid chemicals, or physical properties.



Key players in the reservoir analysis market include Schlumberger Limited (U.S.), Halliburton Company (U.S.), Baker Hughes Incorporated (U.S.), Weatherford International, PLC (Switzerland), Roxar Software Solutions AS (Norway), SGS SA (Switzerland), Core Laboratories (U.S.), ALS Oil & Gas (Australia), CGG SA (France), Expro International Group Holding, Ltd. (U.K.), and Trican Well Service Limited (Canada) among others.



Request Sample Pages of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=177178348



Browse Related Reports:



Artificial Lift Market - Global Forecast to 2021

The artificial lift market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 7.62 Billion in 2016 to USD 9.69 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 4.91% from 2016 to 2022.

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/artificial-lift-systems-market-879.html



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com