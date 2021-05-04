Reset and Recover Passwords from All Versions of QuickBooks Data Files with E-Tech's Password Recovery Service

Brandon, MB -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2021 -- A QuickBooks password must be changed every 90 days and a user is always prompted to do so before the end of the 90 days. The QuickBooks password must include 7 characters, including numbers, letters, and/or special characters, at least one number, one special character and at least one uppercase letter to make the password stronger.



A more complex password is required for files containing sensitive data such as social security numbers, credit card numbers and employers' identification numbers, and only the administrator is authorized to change the password.



In the case of a forgotten password, the password reset hint set allows to reset the password. If the password still cannot be remembered, the Automated Password Reset Tool helps reset the password. E-Tech recommends using the QuickBooks Password reset tool helps when a password is forgotten or the administrator password is unknown.



E-Tech is a leading QuickBooks consultancy service provider in North America. To download the Password Reset Tool, one is required to enter the QuickBooks license number and required business information. After the terms and conditions are accepted, the download procedure of the automated password reset tool is complete.



If a user is faced with errors like "the old password you entered does not match your existing password" or "we're having trouble changing your password… you reset the Admin password using this QuickBooks license recently" E-Tech's Password Recovery Service offers a service to recover and reset passwords from all versions of QuickBooks Data files. The Administrator password can be recovered or reset the password from the data file so the file can be opened as the Administrator. This service works with all versions of QuickBooks including QuickBooks for Mac, QuickBooks Enterprise, Pro, and Premier.



More service specifications for E-Tech's QuickBooks Password Recovery service can be seen at https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-data-recovery/password-recovery/.



About E-Tech

E-Tech is the leading service provider of QuickBooks File Repair, Data Recovery, QuickBooks Conversion and QuickBooks SDK programming in the UK and Ireland. In their 20 years plus of experience with Intuit QuickBooks, they have assisted over 1000 satisfied customers with their requirements. E-Tech UK covers US, UK, Canadian, Australian versions which include Reckon Accounts, and New Zealand versions of QuickBooks through PC and Mac platforms.



For media inquiries regarding E-Tech, individuals are encouraged to contact Media Relations Director, Melanie Ann via email at Melanie@e-tech.ca.



To learn more about the company, visit: https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/



Media Contact



Melanie Ann

E-Tech

61 Bridge St.

Kington HR5 3DJ

Melanie@e-tech.ca

www.quickbooksrecovery.co.uk