Resetting a QuickBooks File to Start from Scratch: What's Involved

Brandon, MB -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2021 -- QuickBooks Online allows to reset, or purge a company only if it has been active fewer than 90 days. If the QuickBooks company is active more than 90 days, the subscription for that company would have to be cancelled and a new one started.



If the company is fewer than 60 days old, it can be reset logging into the company on QuickBooks. On the homepage, simply add purge company to https://qbo.intuit.com/app/ to purge company data.



It sounds quite tempting to want to start over but there are a few considerations to keep in mind when starting a new file. A new subscription to QuickBooks Online would have to be started, a new company file would have to be set up, the chart of accounts would have to be customized, products and service list as well as customers and vendors lists would have to be imported or entered.



Furthermore, company settings and invoices would have to be customized, bank and credit card accounts would have to be connected to QuickBooks Online, as well transactions would need to be reentered from the beginning of the year.



To make things simpler, E-Tech offers a QuickBooks File reset Service which is a service that will delete all closed transactions from the data file with opening balances and open transactions. This service helps a business start over without having to create a new company file and re-key all the data.



More service specifications for E-Tech's QuickBooks Company File Reset Service can be seen at https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-file-data-services/quickbooks-company-file-reset-service/.



