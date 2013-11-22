RESF Attains Significant Gains in Social Media Expansion

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2013 -- RESF, a prominent South Florida real estate group, has achieved several milestones in its comprehensive social media campaign.



The group’s YouTube channel has garnered over 180,000 views and more than 200 subscribers, while its Twitter and Facebook profiles have gained 6557 and 5,295 followers, respectively.



The increased visibility signifies the success of the firm’s rigorous campaign to engage homebuyers through advanced technology, which in addition to social media includes photography, graphic design, and video production.



RESF’s premier social media approach has been YouTube, from where it shares it signature high-resolution video tours. Running anywhere between one to five minutes, the videos tours are intended to provide a concise, informative, and visually-stimulating excursion into a given property.



Such an approach arguably more effective than images or writing, as market research has found visual aides to be more effective and impactful on audiences. The use of video to convey details about a property is fairly unique in the industry, and the number of views and followers is well above the average for most South Florida realtors, many of whom have yet to penetrate the online and multimedia market to the extent that RESF has.



To that end, it also displays it videos through its official website at RESF.com, via the “Video Listings” link at the top menu of the homepage.



RESF maintains several active social media accounts on networks such as Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest, through which it shares news or highlighted videos.



About RESF

RESF comprises over 300 realtors and has offices throughout South Florida, including locations in Boca Raton, Coral Gables, and Miami Lakes. As a result of its social media expansion, the firm has become one of the fastest-growing South Florida Real Estate South Florida Real Estate groups in the region.