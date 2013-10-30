RESF Launches New Video Playlist on Website

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- RESF, a realty group specializing in South Florida Real Estate, has launched a new video playlist option on its website at RESF.com. Available in the “Video Listings” section, it allows users to view the entire selection of property tours automatically and sequentially.



This makes it easier to view the high-resolution and professionally-produced videos for which RESF is best known, allowing prospective homebuyers to learn about many residences in a short span of time. Market research has found videos to be more effective and impactful on audiences. Nevertheless, the use of videos is fairly unique among realtors, and represents RESF's explicit emphasis on utilizing advanced technology to deliver high-quality customer service, particularly through tools such as photography, graphic design, and video production.



Furthermore, each video is part of a multimedia display that includes a descriptive paragraph about the property, a list of specifications and amenities, and an interactive map function showing the location of the property and the surrounding area. For the sake of convenience, videos of nearby properties are also listed below, and clients are invited to request more information by filling out a brief email form.



This innovative approach is only the latest of a series of similar strategies aimed at engaging clients. RESF recently launched an official blog as part of a campaign of enhancing customer service. The blog will provide a range of information to users that include recent listings, featured homes, new services, real estate market trends, and more. It will be regularly-updated to provide consistent and topical information.



In a similar vein, RESF maintains several active social media accounts on networks such as Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Pinterest. As a result of these efforts, the firm has become one of the fastest-growing South Florida Real Estate groups in the region.



About RESF

RESF comprises over 300 realtors and has offices throughout South Florida, including locations in Boca Raton, Coral Gables, and Miami Lakes.