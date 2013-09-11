RESF Launches Short-Sale and Foreclosure Page

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- RESF, a prominent South Florida realty group, has launched an entire section on its website, RESF.com, which is dedicated to Short-Sale and foreclosure properties. The region’s active real estate market has made these property types increasingly popular among homebuyers seeking affordable options.



The firm released news about this latest feature on its official blog, which provides further details:



“Our exclusive collection spans hundreds of pages and totals over 2,000 Short Sales and foreclosures from all over South Florida. An innovative interactive map can be found at the top of every page, allowing you to see exactly where each property is located relative to other points of interest. You can take into account particular attractions or conveniences when making you decision for the right property.



Every short sale and foreclosure property has its own detailed profile that provides all the facts you’ll need to make an informed choice, including high resolution photos. You’ll learn about vital specifications (such as bedroom number and living space), amenities, features, and more. You even have the option of saving your top selections to your very own favorites list.



If you're overwhelmed by the sheer number of options to sift through, try utilizing are advanced search feature at the upper right-hand corner of each page. You can select from a range of preferences – such as price range, community, and property type – to find the right short sale and foreclosure of your dream. With our diverse listing being updated regularly, you’re bound to find the right home for your lifestyle.”



This innovative approach is only the latest in a series of similar strategies developed by RESF to better engage with clients. Its official blog was recently launched to provide a range of information to users, such as recent listings, featured homes, new services, real estate market trends, and more. In a similar vein, RESF maintains several active social media accounts on networks such as Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Pinterest. As a result of these efforts, the firm has become one of the fastest-growing South Florida Real Estate groups in the region.



RESF comprises over 300 realtors and has offices throughout South Florida, including locations in Boca Raton, Coral Gables, and Miami Lakes.