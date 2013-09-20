RESF Reaches YouTube Channel Milestone - 180,000+ Views

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- The Real Estate Sales Force (RESF), a leading realty group in South Florida, has achieved a significant milestone in its active and strategic YouTube channel, having garnered over 180,000 views and more than 200 subscribers.



RESF's channel is composed largely of high definition and professionally-produced videos that showcase properties to an audience worldwide. HD video tours provide an online buyer with the feeling as if they actually toured the home from start to finish.



Such an approach is arguably more effective than images or writing, as market research has found videos to be more effective and impactful on audiences. The use of HD video to convey details about a property is fairly unique in the industry, and the number of views and followers obtained by RESF is well above the average for most South Florida real estate companies, many of whom have yet to penetrate the online and multimedia market to the extent that RESF has.



The increased visibility also signifies the success of the firm's vigorous marketing campaign to engage homebuyers through advanced technology, namely photography, graphic design, and video production. To that end, it also displays it videos through its official website at RESF.com, via the “Video Listings” link at the top menu of the homepage.



Additionally, RESF continues to grow their followers on other social media networks such as Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Pinterest, through which it shares real estate related news or highlighted videos.



About RESF

RESF comprises over 300 realtors and has offices throughout South Florida, including locations in Coral Gables, Boca Raton, and Miami Lakes. As a result of its social media expansion, the firm has become one of the fastest-growing South Florida Real Estate groups in the region.