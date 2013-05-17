Resident Launches Crowdfunding to Historically Preserve Tower Records Store

West Hollywood, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2013 -- The world famous Tower Records Store on the Sunset Strip is being considered for historic preservation and needs help from music fans to have a successful presentation before the City of West Hollywood City Council



Most music fans remember Tower Records on the Sunset Strip in Southern California as the most famous record store in the world. Others remember it as the place to be seen during the nearly four decades on Sunset Boulevard.



Recently there have been two significant Historic Preservation Commission meetings where fans and experts presented hours of statements and evidence of the impact of the cultural, historic and social significance of this store. The commissioners wrestled with the facts but then upheld the city staff report recommending against preserving. This did not go over well with the passionate and thought provoking public. Though the commissioners did all agree that the location needs to be recognized.



Residents and fans still feel that the commissioners missed an important opportunity to preserve the location and site. But now there is a second chance as the Tower Records Store is up for reconsideration with the appeal to the city council. Local resident and community advocate, Jerome Cleary has launched a fundraising event on the crowd funding website: www.GoFundMe.com to raise funds to hire experts for the appeal: http://www.gofundme.com/2qxaeo



“Tower Records music fans can make it happen to help preserve this iconic structure and location by donating for this appeal,” remarks, Cleary.



This famous Tower Records store is located on the north side of the Sunset Strip at the northwest corner of Horn Avenue, right across the street from the site of the original Spago's restaurant and about half a block east of the Viper Room.



Crowd funding to Save Tower Records: http://www.gofundme.com/2qxaeo



