Great Green Cleaning Has a Free Cleaning Give Away

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- Eco-friendly New York cleaning company Great Green is offering potential clients a chance to win a free house cleaning by simply filling out a quick contact form to request more information about how they can help tidy up your home.



Great Green Cleaning wants to pamper their clients and show them just how efficient and thorough the Great Green team can be. According to the company "all you have to do is go to our website send in a ‘quick contact’ form and leave the box checked for ‘I'd like Free Cleaning’ and we will enter you in to our next ongoing raffle to win a free house cleaning!” Residential cleaning in Brooklyn can get expensive, but when you’re using Great Green Cleaning, you only pay for the actual time you use and there are no hidden charges. Can your home or office use a good spring cleaning? Send in a free quick estimate today and get your name in the drawing for free house cleaning at http://www.greatgreencleaning.com



Besides residential and office cleaning, Great Green Cleaning also offers post construction and move in and move out cleaning in New York as well. In addition to maid and cleaning services, Great Green Cleaning also has services for parties like bartending and catering. For your home, they also have housekeeping services like cooking, laundry, ironing and organizing available as well. All products used by Great Green Cleaning are eco-safe and are non-toxic, biodegradable, derived from renewable resources, and safe to use, store, and dispose of. They know how important it is to keep your environment safe and healthy for your pets and your children



About Great Green Cleaning

