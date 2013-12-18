Residential Community Exclusively Built for Memory Loss Care Now Open in Chula Vista

Chula Vista, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2013 -- The first 15 residents are moving in to ActivCare at Rolling Hills Ranch, a new specialized community for seniors with memory loss which was recently completed in Chula Vista. The new state-of-the-art community is purpose built to serve the changing needs of those with Alzheimer’s or related dementia. The community features themed murals and corridors to assist with way finding, secure courtyards safe for exploring, and multi-purpose great rooms for engaging activity programs. ActivCare at Rolling Hills Ranch offers private and semi-private accommodations for up to 60 individuals. A unique feature of the community is the Rolling Hills Club, a separate neighborhood for those in the early stages of memory loss or Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI).



“We are proud to bring this the next generation of memory care communities to South County. Every part of ActivCare at Rolling Hills Ranch is designed for individuals experiencing memory loss,” said W. Major Chance, founder and chief executive officer of ActivCare Living, which owns the community. “This specialized assisted living community offers a continuum of living options for all stages of memory loss. And, with specially trained caregivers, the ActivCare program will do more than just meet the needs of those with memory loss; it will also offer a new life, giving them purpose and enhancing self-esteem, and providing peace of mind for their families.”



ActivCare at Rolling Hills Ranch’s specialized living community offers care options for those in early to late stages of memory loss resulting from Alzheimer’s disease or related dementia. The community also provides a host of services, including:



- A thorough initial wellness assessment performed by ActivCare’s Geriatric Nurse Practioner

- A licensed nurse on site 24 hours a day (a rarity in care facilities)

- Assistance with bathing, dressing and grooming

- Medication assistance

- Registered nurse case management and care plans

- Special services and activities such as inter-generational programming, a sports green in the courtyard, and special social events that involve family and friends.



According to Chance, as the baby boomer generation reaches 75 years and older, there will be a tremendous increase in the number of individuals who experience the different stages of memory loss. Research also suggests nearly one of every three people over the age of 85 dies with Alzheimer’s or dementia. In San Diego County, more than 53,000 families are affected with the disease.



“There is such an exceptional need for memory care and we are excited to bring ActivCare to the Rolling Hills Ranch community and to San Diegans,” said Chance. “The opening of ActivCare at Rolling Hills Ranch is not only providing our region with new job opportunities, but our experienced staff, compassionate care, and expertise in the field of memory loss care also offers new hope for the families and individuals affected by memory loss.”



A pioneer in memory care, ActivCare is a proven, trademarked program established in 1988. For more than 25 years, ActivCare has cared for more than 4,000 individuals with memory loss. The 24-hour program provides personalized care for residents in a safe and secure home-like environment and it consists of structured activities designed to maintain the highest possible functioning level for each resident.



In addition to ActivCare at Rolling Hills Ranch, ActivCare Living also owns and operates ActivCare at Bressi Ranch in Carlsbad and ActivCare at Brittany House in Long Beach. ActivCare also provides family members with a number of resources, educational forums and support groups to help them better understand and help loved ones.



For more information about ActivCare at Rolling Hills Ranch at 850 Duncan Ranch Road in Chula Vista or to take a tour, contact (619) 482-8000.



About ActivCare

ActivCare Living develops and manages communities designed to enhance the lives of those with memory loss. Whether in the early or late stages of memory loss, ActivCare’s purpose-built communities, proprietary programs, experienced staff and compassionate care offer a new life to affected individuals and hope to their families. For more information about ActivCare Living and its communities, please contact (858) 565-4424 or visit http://www.activcareliving.com .