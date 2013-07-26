Residential Construction Hot Stocks: PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM), D.R. Horton, Inc.(NYSE:DHI), Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN), KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM), D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI), Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN), KB Home (NYSE:KBH)



PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) stock moved down -13.53% and finished the day at $16.55. The day started out with a lower opening price of $17.09, versus its prior close of $18.45.The company traded with the total volume of 31.74 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 9.39 million shares. During the last 5 trades the stock plummeted almost -18.15%. During the last one month it slipped with the percentage of -12.99.Its year to date performance remained adverse -8.87%.



PulteGroup, Inc. (PulteGroup) is a homebuilder in the United States. The Company’s subsidiaries engage primarily in the homebuilding business.



D.R. Horton, Inc.(NYSE:DHI) percentage change reduced -8.58% to close at $19.38 with the total traded volume of 22.97 million shares, and average volume of 7.83 million. The Company’s year to date performance remained declining as it lost almost -2.02%. If we look at the last 6 months of trade, that is in the bearish zone with a drop of -10.94%. During last trade its minimum price was $19.13 and it gained its highest price of $20.39.



D.R. Horton, Inc. is the homebuilding companies in the United States. The Company constructs and sells homes through its operating divisions in 26 states and 77 metropolitan markets of the United States.



Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) started its trading session with the price of $33.29 and closed at $33.37 by scoring -1.62%. LEN’s stocks traded with total volume of 12.20 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 8.00 million shares. Previous 5 days graph demonstrated a negative move of -9.93%. LEN’s quarterly performance remained in the red with the percentage of -20.41, while its year to date performance showed that the stock plunged overall -13.71%.The 52-week price range of the stock remained $28.51 - $44.40.



Lennar Corporation is a homebuilder and a provider of financial services and through its Rialto Investments (Rialto) segment, an investor, and manager of funds that invest in real estate assets.



KB Home (NYSE:KBH) during the previous trading session, the stock showed a negative movement of -6.67%.Year to date performance of the stock remained positive with the rise of +6.33%. KBH traded with volume of 10.91 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 5.37 million shares. Stock’s closing price was $16.80 while it started its day-trade at $17.64. Its 52-week price range was $9.04 - $25.14.



KB Home is a builder of single-family residential homes, townhomes and condominiums. It constructs and sells homes homes through its operating divisions under the name KB Home.



