Residential Construction Which Changed Hands Vigorously: PulteGroup, Inc, D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI), Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN), Homex Development Corp. (ADR)(NYSE:HXM)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM), D.R. Horton, Inc.(NYSE:DHI), Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN), Homex Development Corp. (ADR)(NYSE:HXM)



PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) opened its shares at the price of $16.56 for the day. Its closing price was $16.18 after losing -1.28% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 17.99 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 10.86 million shares. The beta of PHM stands at1.48.



PulteGroup, Inc. (PulteGroup) is a homebuilder in the United States. The Company’s subsidiaries engage primarily in the homebuilding business.



Has PHM Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



D.R. Horton, Inc.(NYSE:DHI) percentage change surged +0.41% to close at $19.75 with the total traded volume of 7.16 million shares, less than average volume of 8.62 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $16.93 - $27.75, while its day lowest price was $19.48 and it hit its day highest price at $19.84.



D.R. Horton, Inc. is the homebuilding companies in the United States. The Company constructs and sells homes through its operating divisions in 26 states and 77 metropolitan markets of the United States, primarily under the name of D.R. Horton, America’s Builder.



Why Should Investors Buy DHI After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) ended its day with the loss of -0.60% and closed at the price of $33.12 after opening at $33.48. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 4.58 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 8.16 million shares.



Lennar Corporation is a homebuilder and a provider of financial services and through its Rialto Investments (Rialto) segment, an investor, and manager of funds that invest in real estate assets.



Why Should Investors Buy LEN After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Homex Development Corp. (ADR)(NYSE:HXM) stock traded during its last trading session with the total traded volume of 4.18 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 981,067.00 shares. The company opened its shares at the price of $1.44 for the day and its closing price was $1.34 after losing -12.42% for the day.



Desarrolladora Homex SAB de CV is a Mexico-based homebuilding company. Together with its subsidiaries, the Company is mainly engaged in the promotion, design, development.



Has HXM Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlertsis a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/