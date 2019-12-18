Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2019 -- Residential energy management solutions are cost effective and latest technology solutions designed to cater to the demand of reduction in energy consumption by residential customers. Residential energy management solutions consume less power and results in lower utility bills. Residential energy management solutions measure the energy consumption of home's heating, cooling, lighting systems and individual appliances to uncover trends in electricity use and operate devices to get maximum savings. Consumers choose residential energy management solutions independently or at times data ownership rights and device control is assigned to third party Energy Management Service Providers (EMSPs).



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Residential energy management Market is classified by communication technology as Wi-Fi, Ethernet and Home Area Networks (Z-Wave, ZigBee, Home Plug and others). Residential energy management market is segmented on the type of devices as smart meters, smart appliances, smart thermostat, load control switches, smart plugs, gateway and in-home display.



This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Elster Group(Germany), General Electric Company(US), Itron Incorporate(US), Landis+Gyr AG(United Arab Emirates), Schneider Electric SE(France), Opower Incorporate(US), Silver Spring Network(US), Aclara Technologies LLC(US), AlertMe.com Ltd(UK), Tendril Networks, Inc.(US)



Market segment by Type, Residential Energy Management can be split into

Energy Management Platform (EMP)

Energy Analytics

Customer Engagement Platform (CEP)



Market segment by Application, Residential Energy Management can be split into

Smart Appliances

Smart Meters

Smart Thermostat

In-House Displays



Table of Contents



Global Residential Energy Management Market Research Report 2017

1 Residential Energy Management Market Overview

2 Global Residential Energy Management Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global Residential Energy Management Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2012-2017)

4 Global Residential Energy Management Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2012-2017)

5 Global Residential Energy Management Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Global Residential Energy Management Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Residential Energy Management Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

8 Residential Energy Management Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

12 Global Residential Energy Management Market Forecast (2017-2022)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix



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