Residential Energy Storage Market May Reach to $17.5 Billion by 2024 at CAGR of 22.88%

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2022 -- According to the new market research report "Residential Energy Storage Market by Power Rating (3–6 kW & 6–10 kW), Connectivity (On-Grid & Off-Grid), Technology (Lead–Acid & Lithium-Ion), Ownership (Customer, Utility, & Third-Party), Operation (Standalone & Solar), Region - Global Forecast to 2024", is projected to reach USD 17.5 billion by 2024 from an estimated USD 6.3 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 22.88% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to factors such as declining cost of batteries, regulatory support and financial incentives, and the need for energy self-sufficiency from consumers. Residential energy storage systems provide backup power during power outages, and therefore, play a vital role in the energy industry.



Browse 71 market data Tables and 42 Figures spread through 135 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Residential Energy Storage Market - Global Forecast to 2024"



Download PDF Brochure - https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=153284325



The 3–6 kW segment is expected to hold the largest share of the residential energy storage market, by power rating, during the forecast period.



The 3–6 kW segment is projected to be the largest market during the forecast period. This is mainly because of the increase in the need for power backup during natural disasters. Furthermore, consumers and governments install small storage solutions that can be utilized in times of need to avoid a major electricity crisis, which is also contributing to the growth of the market.



The customer owned segment is expected to be the fastest growing residential energy storage market, by ownership type, during the forecast period.



The customer owned segment is expected to account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing need for energy self-sufficiency and rising demand for power backup. This is expected to increase the demand for the residential energy storage market during the forecast period. In addition to this, there is a rising demand for modular energy storage infrastructure in residential areas in developed countries such as the US, the UK, Germany, Norway, and China, which is driving the growth of the residential storage market.



This research report categorizes the global market on the basis of power rating, operation type, technology, ownership type, connectivity type, and region.

On the basis of power rating:



3–6 kW

6–10 kW



On the basis of operation type:



Standalone systems

Solar and storage



On the basis of technology:



Lithium-ion

Lead–Acid



On the basis of ownership type:



Customer owned

Utility owned

Third-party owned



On the basis of connectivity type:



On-grid

Off-grid



On the basis of region:



Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

South America



Asia Pacific: The leading residential energy storage market.



In this report, the residential energy storage market has been analyzed with respect to 5 regions, namely, North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific dominated the global residential energy storage market in 2018, owing to the installation of storage solutions for residential end-users. Over the past few years, this region has witnessed rapid economic development as well as the growth of renewables and demand for energy self-sufficiency, which has resulted in an increase in the demand for energy storage options. Countries such as Australia and some parts of India and China are also providing subsidies and financial incentives to residential consumers. This movement toward solar and storage is resulting in grid stabilization and greener countries with lower carbon emissions, thereby driving the residential energy storage market.



Request FREE Sample Pages of the Report - https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=153284325



Key Market Players:



The major players in the market of residential energy storage market are Huawei (China), Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Tesla (US), LG Chem (South Korea), SMA Solar Technology (Germany), BYD (China), Siemens (Germany), Eaton (Ireland), Schneider Electric (France), and ABB (Switzerland).



Browse related reports:



Grid-Scale Battery Market by Type (Lithium-Ion, Lead Acid, Flow Battery, Sodium-Based), Ownership-Model (Third-Party, Utility), Application (Renewable Integration, Peak Shift, Ancillary Services, Back-Up Power), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023



https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/grid-scale-battery-market-93054442.html



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

newsletter@marketsandmarkets.com