Residential Energy Storage Market May See a Big Move

The latest study released on the Global Residential Energy Storage Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2028.



Key Players in This Report Include:

LG Electronics (South Korea), Enphase Energy (United States), SolarCraft (United States), Huawei (China), Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Tesla (US), LG Chem (South Korea), SMA Solar Technology (Germany), BYD (China), Siemens (Germany).



Definition:

In the Residential Energy Storage market regions such as Germany, Australia, Japan, and the US are expected to account for 71%. Asia Pacific region is aiming to be the highest market share in the residential energy storage market. The residential energy storage market in this region is mainly driven by seaborne trade, which led to an increase in demand for ships used to transport manufactured goods to various regions worldwide.



Market Trends:

Storage-As-A-Service

The rise in Smart Home Innovators



Market Drivers:

Growing Regulatory Focus toward Minimising Carbon Emissions

Rising Concern over Climate Change

Global Movement toward Renewables



Market Opportunities:

Strong Opportunity in United States Due To Increasing Penetration of Solar PV Levels Along With Introduction of Supportive Policies and Energy Storage Subsidies



The Global Residential Energy Storage Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Residential Apartments, Private Villa), Power Rating (2 To 6 KW, 6 To 10 KW), Ownership (Customer, Utility, Third Party), Technology (Lead-Acid, Lithium-Ion), Connectivity (On-Grid, Off-Grid)



In Apr 2022, Enphase Energy Inc. revealed that updating their storage solution with a new battery cell supplier and improved time-of-use software for customers in Australia, New Zealand, and Europe.



Global Residential Energy Storage market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



