Residential Energy Storage Market Size to Reach $2,081 Million by 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2023 -- According to a research report "Residential Energy Storage Market by Power Rating (3-6 kW, 6-10 kW, 10-20 kW), Connectivity (On-Grid, Off-Grid), Technology (Lead-Acid, Lithium-Ion), Ownership (Customer, Utility, Third-Party), Operation (Standalone, Solar), Region - Global Forecast to 2028" published by MarketsandMarkets, the global residential energy storage market is estimated to be valued at USD 898 million in 2023 (Estimate Year) and is projected to reach USD 2,081 million by 2028 (Forecast Year) growing at a CAGR of 18.3% during the forecast period.



The residential energy storage market has promising growth potential due to the rising production of electric vehicles, initiatives by government, growing R & D investment in lithium-ion batteries.



By connectivity type, the on-grid segment is anticipated to rule the residential energy storage market during the forecast period.



The residential energy storage market is dominated by the on-grid segment. Due to its lower upfront costs than off-grid connectivity, it has a larger market share. Energy storage technologies occasionally also support extra functions like Transmission & Delivery (T&D) deferral, power quality assurance, voltage regulation, spinning reserve, and improved system reliability. Off-grid residential energy storage systems commonly combine renewable energy sources such as solar panels or wind turbines with energy storage technology to create a self-sufficient power supply. On-grid residential energy storage systems are connected to the electric grid, offering benefits like backup power during outages and optimizing energy usage. They charge batteries during off-peak hours and discharge during peak demand, enabling participation in grid programs and services like demand response.



By operation type, the residential energy storage market for solar and storage is anticipated to grow at the highest rate.



Solar and storage systems make up the largest portion of the residential energy storage market, which is segmented into standalone systems and solar and storage systems. Due to growing awareness and demand for energy independence, solar and storage are also anticipated to grow the fastest during the forecast period. The residential energy storage market provides standalone systems for backup power and load management, regardless of solar panel usage. Additionally, there is a growing demand for integrated solar and storage systems, optimizing self-consumption and energy independence.



Asia Pacific region being the fastest growing residential energy storage market



North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America are the five geographic areas in which the residential energy storage market has been examined in this report. Due to the rapidly rising cost-competitiveness of solar-plus-storage solutions, which give residential consumers access to clean energy power and opportunities to lower their energy costs, Europe is currently a significant contributor to the residential energy storage market.



The report includes profiles of some of the leading players in the residential energy storage market to help readers gain a thorough understanding of the market's competitive environment.



Tesla (US), VARTA AG (Germany), Enphase Energy (US), BYD Company Ltd. (China), Sonnen GmbH (Germany), and LG Energy Solution (South Korea) are a few of the major players. The market's top players are using a variety of tactics to gain market share for residential energy storage.



