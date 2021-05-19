Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Residential Washing Machines Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Residential Washing Machines Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Residential Washing Machines Market. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.



Samsung Group (South Korea), LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea), Siemens AG (Germany), Haier Group Corporation (China), AB Electrolux (Sweden), Whirlpool Corporation (United States), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Miele and Cie. KG (Germany), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), GE Appliances (United States), IFB (India)



Residential Washing Machines Market Overview:

Washing machine a type of home appliance that is used for the laundry purpose comes with the basic specification like capacities (in kilograms) to specify weight of the cloths to be washed at a time and warranty & guarantee (in years) to specify life span of machine. Now-a-days washing machines comes with the additional and exciting features like Reload functions, Air Dry Function, Smart Rinse and Memory Wash. The use of a washing machine helps to save time and energy required to wash laundry that is becoming essential due to increasing hectic life and increasing number of working women. Ongoing technological up-gradations in the product is making it more convenient for audience and attractive in the market.



Increasing number of working women

Increasing purchasing capabilities due to high disposable income



Rapid Technological Advancements to make product more user-friendly

Fully automatic washing machines are gaining market attraction



Residential Washing Machines Market Segmentation & Data Breakdown:

by Type (Fully Automatic, Semi-Automatic), Application (Residential, Hotel, Others)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



