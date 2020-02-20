Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2020 -- Global Residential Water Treatment Equipment Market: Synopsis



The growing environmental and industrial pollution across the globe is lifting the need for an efficient water treatment equipment. The spread of diseases and incidences of chronic diseases is rising due to the negative impact of industrialization on water. It is also said to negatively impact 1 billion people each day in several developing countries across the globe. At present, all the prime sources of fresh water such as glaciers, municipal water systems, wells, rivers, and lakes are polluted to a great extent. Such kind of contamination is the main cause of diseases such as liver damage, cancer, and other serious infections. Water treatment is referred to as the industrial process of treating water to make it more usable for several purposes such as drinking, industrial, and medicinal. This process eliminated the water contaminants to make it fir for respective end use. The polluted water can be treated by means such as biological, chemical, and physical wastewater treatment.



This industry study is an evaluation of the growth prospects and historical tract of the global residential water treatment equipment market. It deals with the assessment of the facets that are projected to sway the development of the market both negatively and positively. Further, the key trends have also been specified in the publication. The research study also presents a wide outlook on the seller landscape of the market with reference to Porter's five forces analysis. The research report deals with the R&D activities, mergers, acquisitions, and particulars on certifications and collaborations. The report reviews the approaches related to shares, publicity, and product range of the key accomplices in the global residential water treatment market.



Global Residential Water Treatment Equipment Market: Key Trends



The global residential water treatment equipment market is likely to be benefitted by the rising concerns over health risks, adverse environment impacts, and prevalence severe diseases. Additionally, strict manufacturing requirements for treated water is expected to foster further growth in the market for residential water treatment equipment. Water treatment equipment are employed in removing pollutants found in sea water, wastewater, groundwater, and drinking water. The growing demand for water treatment equipment is further driven by the growing requirement of fresh water worldwide, especially in countries such as South Africa, Russia, India, China, and Brazil.



Rising regulatory standards regarding the process of water treatment and supply is likely to act as a key factor driving the growth of the market. Growing consumer interest in recycling and reuse of water is also anticipated to propel the market's growth. Based on equipment, the global residential water treatment equipment is segmented into filtration equipment, membrane equipment, thermal distillation equipment and evaporators, and disinfection equipment.



Global Residential Water Treatment Equipment Market: Geographical Outlook



The sales of residential water treatment equipment is likely to rise in developed regions such as North America and Western Europe. However, Asia Pacific is expected to emerge dominant in its deployment owing to high demand from industries in India and China. Consumers in these regions are largely concerned regarding pollution of the available water and low quality tap water and are thus searching for independent solutions for the purpose of securing a safe water source.



Global Residential Water Treatment Equipment Market: Companies Mentioned in the Study



The prime participants in the market are Pentair Plc., GE Corporation, Culligan International Company, Amway Corp., and 3M