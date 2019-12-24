Residents Come Together at McCafferty Funeral Home to Celebrate the Life of Air Force Veteran

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2019 -- When most men and women pass away, their friends and family members celebrate their life with a funeral service. But what happens when someone passes away without any surviving friends or family members? This is the exact question that Mark McCafferty, owner of McCafferty Funeral Homes, had to answer after the passing of 87-year-old Margaret McCann. As a provider of pre-arranged cremation in Philadelphia, McCafferty was well-equipped to handle the service. However, he didn't feel right allowing the air force veteran to pass away without celebration.



McCafferty put out a call on Facebook inviting members of the Philadelphia community to celebrate the life of the trailblazing veteran — and the City of Brotherly Love didn't disappoint. Over 100 members of the community came together to attend the funeral of a woman they have never met. Amongst the attendees was Philadelphia chief police commissioner, Christine Coulter.



"We just thought that somebody should be here to pay our respects and let her life of service not be forgotten," Coulter commented. Clearly, the members of the Philadelphia community agreed, coming together to celebrate the life of one of the nation's heroes.



Losing a loved one can be devastating. The decisions that family members and friends need to make after their loss can make things even more difficult. McCafferty Funeral Home's Philadelphia crematories and funeral services can make celebrating the life of a lost loved one easier. Anyone interested in learning more about the services and team at McCafferty Funeral Home is encouraged to give them a call at 215-531-5014 for immediate service.



About McCafferty Funeral Home

McCafferty Funeral Home opened up in December of 1970 and has had the honor to handle many high-profile funerals including longtime Philadelphia Phillies broadcaster Harry Kalas. Although taking care of these funerals is a tremendous honor, the owner of McCafferty Funeral Home's real passion is to help all people from different backgrounds get through the most difficult time of their life. This firm has been built on the ability to provide excellent service for the lowest price in the Philadelphia area for over 40 years. Their funeral home services in Philadelphia are available 24 hours a day and seven days a week. The funeral home can make any type of arrangement a family may need, including pre-arranged funerals and cremation services.