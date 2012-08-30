Residents in Richmond Area Seek New Windows to Save Energy

Richmond, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2012 -- Energy costs have recently reached historic highs, as growing domestic and global energy prices have forced families to seek innovation to help mitigate their energy-related costs. In the city of Richmond, Virginia, the local government has taken great strides in helping to make Richmond more sustainable, by increasing efficiency and effectiveness in the city government. Likewise, private citizens are seeking energy efficiency in their own lives, especially in their homes. A popular and cost- effective energy-saving technique has been to replace old windows, with new energy-efficient windows. Richmond window companies, like River City Window and Door, have dedicated staffs focused on helping to improve energy-efficiency through replacement vinyl windows.



Energy-efficient windows have many benefits and properties that make them a perfect foundation for any homeowner seeking to make their homes greener and less expensive to heat or cool. New vinyl windows have much higher insulating value, compared to older wood windows. This higher insulation value keeps the warm air in the house in the winter and better contains the cool air in the summer. This quality translates to less air conditioning needed to heat or cool one’s home. In addition, these new windows have Low-E glass that filters the UV rays of the sun, which can not only heat the home, but also cause damage to floors and furniture. New vinyl windows are also inherently effective at noise reduction, qualify for tax credits, and increase the look and value of your home because of their aesthetic beauty. New energy-efficient vinyl windows offer an effective and affordable solution to home energy savings. Through RiverCityWindow.com, customers have the ability to shop for the window they desire, set up a free estimate, and join in the process of the Richmond community’s drive to save energy, the environment, and money.



About River City Window

River City Window and Door specializes in providing the highest-quality replacement windows and doors for homes in the Richmond, Virginia area. They offer wood and vinyl windows from top brands, like Simonton Windows or Thermal Industries Windows. They also specialize in replacing entry doors or patio sliding doors with a large selection of available fiberglass or wood options. RiverCityWindow.com also serves the areas of Henrico, Bon Air, Chester, Chesterfield, Glen Allen, Manakin-Sabot, Mechanicsville, Midlothian, Powhatan, Short Pump, Tuckahoe, Wyndham and more. They offer a free estimate and specials. They are a BBB Accredited company, a “Lead-Safe Certified Firm” by the EPA, Green Business Certified, and they are proudly made in the United States of America. For more information, visit http://www.rivercitywindow.com.