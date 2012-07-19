Residents of Lynchburg Turn to Royal Auto Insurance when They Want to Renew Their Policy

Lynchburg, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2012 -- All motorists know how important it is to buy auto insurance. Not only is it a legal requirement, but it also protects the vehicle’s owner against catastrophic losses, such as major accidents or the theft of a vehicle.



A lot of people stick to the same insurer year after year without realizing they could get a better deal elsewhere. Recent surveys have shown that motorists could be paying twice as much as they need to by not shopping around when it comes to renewing their annual cover. Insurers take various factors, such as age and previous driving history, into consideration when determining how much to charge for vehicle insurance and each company has its own particular criteria that determine the cost.



Insurance companies are currently fighting to get new customers, and in many cases they are prepared to offer them cheaper insurance than they offer to their existing customers.



One company that does offer a good deal to people looking for auto insurance Lynchburg has recently launched a new website.



Royal Auto Insurance focuses on providing its customers with personalized policies that contain the options and choices they want and need.



A spokesperson for the site explains the types of policies they offer:



“We offer full coverage and liability only policies, low cost programs, easy payment plans, free quotes, and most importantly, great customer service if they need to make a claim. Furthermore, Royal Auto Insurance covers motorcycles, boats, trailers and recreational vehicles.”



The company can also provide great car insurance Lynchburg coverage at a reasonable rate to people who have points on their license. If need be, Royal Auto Insurance will also provide Virginia SR-22 filing.



Royal Auto Insurance believes they are uniquely placed to offer consumers competitive rates. A spokesperson stated:



“We can give greater choice and flexibility because we are appointed by both Titan and Progressive Insurance. This allows us to choose the best most affordable policy for the consumer.”



About Royal Auto Insurance

Royal Auto Insurance specializes in automobile insurance for customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Royal Auto Insurance also offers insurance on RV’s, boats, motorcycles and trucks.



For more information, please visit: http://www.royalautoinsuranceva.com