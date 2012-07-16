Residents of NY Turn to Thewellnesscenterofny.com when They Need a Manhattan Chiropractor

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2012 -- Although the history of modern chiropractic medicine only dates back to the late 19th century, it’s roots can be traced to Hippocrates who believed that diet and living habits caused disease and the body had the power to heal itself. That belief still holds strong today with special emphasis placed on the role of the spine.



In the late 1950s, the discovery of penicillin and the polio vaccine meant that people turned to mainstream doctors rather than homeopathic physicians when they had health problems. However, natural health care still holds great appeal to a large number of Americans and an increasing number of them are going to wellness centers for chiropractic, acupuncture and massage therapy.



Dr. Craig Fishel, the Wellness Center Manhattan chiropractor, explains the theory behind chiropractic healing: “All health is controlled by the spinal cord and nervous system. A vital life message is generated by the brain and travels down the spine and out the nerves to all of the cells of the body. This life command directly or indirectly determines the development, action, or inaction of all the organs, muscles, and tissues. The cells of the body send commands back through the same spine and nerve pathways back up to the brain to let it know their needs. It is just basic anatomy and physiology 101.”



