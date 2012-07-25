Residents of Salt Lake City Trust Euro Sport to Carry out Quality Auto Body Repairs

Salt Lake City, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2012 -- At some point during their lifetime, the majority of cars receive scratches, scuffs or dents. Although these could be minor, it’s important to get them fixed as soon as possible to prevent rust taking over the body of the vehicle. Unfortunately, some cars also get involved in collisions and major accidents and require more comprehensive body repairs.



Drivers have a variety of options when their vehicle is in need of body repairs or custom paint work, but only a few of them are I-Car Gold certified auto body shops. I-Car Gold Class Professionals have the knowledge and understanding to effectively communicate with one another when repairing vehicles.



For at least 30 years, people living in the US state of Utah have made the I-Car Gold certified Euro Sport Auto Body and Paint shop their chosen body shop in Salt Lake City and the company has recently launched a new website.



The Euro Sport website is easy to navigate. The home page informs visitors: “the technicians at Euro Sport specialize in full service auto body and collision repairs, automotive painting, and custom paint and body work.”



It goes on to explain: “our new, state-of-the-art equipment provides customers with the best options in auto body repair in Salt Lake City.”



The site displays a plethora of high quality images showing what different vehicles looked like before and after the technicians at the body shop repaired the damage. Also available are a number of customer testimonials.



A spokesperson explained why they have been successful over thirty years:



“Thirty years continuous service is a testament to not only our proficiency and prices but also to our customer service. Our technicians are I-Car Gold certified but we believe that is not enough. We ensure all our staff are focused on giving the customer the service and attention they deserve.”



About Euro Sport

Euro Sport Auto Body and Paint is a full service auto body shop that has been providing residents of Salt Lake City with quality auto body and collision repairs for more than 30 years.



For more information, please visit: http://www.eurosportslc.com