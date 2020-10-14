Resilience, Inc Deploys Selena to Dream Academy

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2020 -- The U.S school system is challenged with multiple problems including below average test scores, a lack of respect for teaching staff and elders, poor student engagement, and low levels of self-discipline. These issues have decreased student attendance and confidence in the school system. An average of 1.2 million students drop out each year and students with a deficiency in mental and emotional resilience show an increase in rates of depression, suicide, and drug use. To counteract these problems, Resilience, Inc has developed a Social Emotional Learning (SEL) curriculum that is currently being used by Dream Academy.



Resilience has created the SELENA program - Social Emotional Learning Enhancement Application. The content helps to develop self-awareness, self-regulation, social awareness, relationship management and, goal setting and decision making skills in K-12 students. Social Emotional Learning (SEL) is the process through which children and adults understand and manage emotions, set and achieve positive goals, maintain positive relationships, and make responsible decisions.



The SELENA program has 5 core topics. These 5 topics are broken into 65 brief lessons that can be fit into Language Arts, Social Studies, Health class and others. Resilience, Inc believes that mental strength and emotional resilience are just as important for children to learn as the current core curriculum.



About Resilience, Inc

Resilience, Inc is dedicated to distributing learning tools to teach emotional intelligence to K-12 schools, with the hopes of reducing school shootings, drug addiction, depression, low student engagement and poor test scores. The organization is a 501C3 Not-for-profit focused on making a positive impact on the school system. The SELENA program was created to assist with educating children about various topics including Empathy, Diversity, Anger Management, Gratitude, and others. For more information about Resilience, Inc, visit its website at https://mylearningtools.org/



About Dream Academy

Dream Academy is a Private K-12 School registered in the State of Florida (School Code 9366). The organization is a Blended Learning School, offering 24/7/365 access, with a series of Learning Centers to provide in-person support and regular contact. The organization offers a High School Diploma and Associate in Arts degrees, as well as a number of Workforce and Military preparation options. For more information about Dream Academy, visit https://www.dreamacademyschools.com/



