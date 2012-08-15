Resilient Cloud Computing Key for Availability of PHR Services Via ZweenaHealth.com in Critical Scenarios

Skillman, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2012 -- It is the ability to bounce back from major service disruptions in the shortest possible time and with the least loss of data, productivity or assets that marks the difference between providers. ZweenaHealth.com is currently able to continue providing customers with reliable access to PHR services in both normal and critical (downtime) scenarios and continues to advance its offering thanks to the ruggedness of its cloud-based platform. ZweenaHealth.com is a provider of online PHR (Personal Health Record) and health information management and health information technology (Health IT) services. Zweena collects patient medical records directly from doctors’ offices, organizes and digitizes them to create an electronic health record that provides updated health information and is accessible online. Zweena also collaborates with Microsoft HealthVault by updating patients' personal HealthVault accounts.



Downtime is an inevitable and expensive reality for businesses as systems do fail and production gets lost from time to time in the intervening period. What separates a great provider from a good provider is their ability to foresee, prevent or provide infrastructures that ensure core functionality during downtime events. In the case of essential health IT services like online PHR’s, it is vital to ensure that the platform in question is designed in such a way that it is able to scale through major downtime scenarios such as outside attacks, power outages and internal systems or hardware failure without significant loss of service, data, productivity or other resources.



“When providing a vital health IT service to millions of people all over the country simultaneously, you really have to ensure that you provide a top-of-the-line web platform that not only has the resilience required to handle such a large workload in a time and cost-effective manner, but is also capable of maintaining satisfactory quality and accessibility of service even in the most critical downtime scenarios - and this is what we are doing for Zweena,” says CEO and founder John Phelan.



Zweena's online PHR service provides patients and providers with a secure, private and easy-to-access platform that offers a truly comprehensive and accurate online personal health record. By minimizing stress and error and presenting useful health information in a clear and actionable way, Zweena allows patients to really be in control of their health information, and makes it possible for providers to access updated and accurate information that saves time, cost and human life.



To learn more about Zweena or get started, please visit zweenahealth.com/get-started/, send an email to info@zweenahealth.com or call the Zweena help line on 877-848-4248 for more information.



About Zweena

