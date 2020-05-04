Resin Capsule Market Insights by 2025 : Top Key Players - Sika Ag, Fischer Group, Sormat Oy, Mungo Befestigungstechnik AG, Minova, DSI Underground, Jennmar Corporation

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2020 -- Resin capsules are costly compared to its substitutes such as cement capsules and has low shelf. These factors may hamper the product demand in coming years. In addition, owing to the increasing environmental awareness reliance on renewable energy is increasing due to which coal production in the regions such as North America and Europe is decreasing from past several years.



Increasing construction activities across the globe will fuel the resin capsule market growth over the forecast period. Product is highly used in tunnels, bridges and dams owing to its properties such as permanent anchorage and unaffected by vibration or corrosive environment. Product demand in construction industry projected to grow with a CAGR over 5% during the forecast period and reach to nearly USD 200 million by 2025. Asia Pacific is expected to drive the construction industry growth in near future. Growing regional connectivity and increasing infrastructure investment will fuel construction industry growth in the region.



Decreasing mining activities in these regions are projected to restrict the resin capsule demand at some extent in coming years. However, increasing workers safety standards in mining in Asia Pacific along with low setting time of resin capsule in comparison with its counterparts, shall fuel the product demand over the forecast period.



Epoxy resin capsule registered the demand over USD 150 million in 2018 and forecast to grow with a CAGR over 5% in coming years. Increasing product demand in construction industry were the major attribute behind it. Epoxy resin capsule are rapidly replacing the cement capsules in construction industry owing to the high anchorage, fixed setting time, high strength and corrosion resistance.



Significantly growing construction industry across the globe especially in Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa will help the resin capsule market to grow further over the forecast period.



Organic peroxide catalyst was accounted for market share over 30% in 2018 and projected to grow with a prominent CAGR during the forecast timespan. High industrialization in the countries such as China, India and Indonesia were driving the organic peroxides resin capsule market from past several years and are anticipated to fuel the product demand over the forecast period.



Organic peroxide-based product has long shelf life and enhanced storage abilities in hot and cold condition due to which registering the high demand from past few years. Slow resin capsule type was having the highest share in global resin capsule market in 2018 and is projected to grow with a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the high product demand in mining owing to low product prices. It is used at the end of bolt hole in mining industry.



Europe accounted for over 15% share resin capsule market in 2018 and forecast to grow with a CAGR nearly 5.5% in coming years. Mining and construction industry in Russia and East Europe were the major product end-users and projected to drive the regional resin capsule market over the forecast period. Many multinational giants are catering in the industry. Some prominent companies working in the market includes Hilti, Sika Ag, Sormat Oy, Fischer Group, Minova, Jennmar Corporation, DSI Underground and Mungo Befestigungstechnik AG.



