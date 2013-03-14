Resizing Ones Picture Have Never Been Made Easier by Cnet Download

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2013 -- Taking pictures has been one of the favorite hobbies of many people. In fact an outing, event or special occasion is never complete without any visual documentation. Thanks to cameras, may it be the digital or the more expensive DSLRs, people can preserve the memory of even the most ordinary day to the most special occasion.



With the advent of technology, people are now given the option to print photos and create photo albums and scrapbooks or go the more convenient route of storing pictures online using their social media sites like Facebook or use online storage like Dropbox and even maintain virtual photo albums using Picasa and other similar sites.



Actual pictures, especially those with high resolution, can take too much space to restore. If one has gazillion pictures that need to be preserved, then the most practical solution is to look for picture resizer software and applications to resize the pictures to more acceptable weights and resolutions.



Free Picture Resize Starter is one program that’s very easy and convenient to use to resize pictures. Its web interface is very user friendly so even people with limited Internet knowledge will be able to use this with no problem. Resizing images for different purposes is made possible with their Make it Fit utility. A pull down list allows user to email, store and burn pictures. Creating slide shows of pictures is made possible with rotation utility and drawing tools. Even resizing of multiple files can be done with Free Picture Resize Starter. With just a few clicks, pictures can now be resized as desired.



