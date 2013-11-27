Resolute Forest Products, Inc. (Formerly AbitibiBowater, Inc.) - Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Partnerships & Alliances and Investment Report - New Market Study Published

Recently published research from MarketLine, "Resolute Forest Products, Inc. (formerly AbitibiBowater, Inc.) - Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Partnerships & Alliances and Investment Report", is now available at Fast Market Research