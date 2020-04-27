Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP) Shareholder Notice: Investigation Concerning Potential Securities Laws Violations Announced

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2020 -- An investigation was announced over potential securities laws violations by Resolute Forest Products Inc. in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Resolute Forest Products Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Canada based Resolute Forest Products Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. Resolute Forest Products Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from over $3.75 billion in 2018 to over $2.92 billion in 2019, and that its Net Income of $235 million in 2018 declined to a Net Loss of $47 million in 2019.



Shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP) declined from $15.75 per share in September 2018 to as low as $1.14 per share on April 1, 2020.



Those who purchased shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.