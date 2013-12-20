Resolutions and Goals That Shouldn't Be Made

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2013 -- A change in seasons or year often brings about the urge to set new goals, or make resolutions to improve health and fitness. Goal setting is important for motivation, and can give a person a specific target to work toward, but there are goals or resolutions that can be detrimental to health efforts due to their generality, or unattainability.



Many start with a number for a goal. “I want to lose 20 pounds.” This is a noble aim, but without a time or progress indicator many can lose motivation when the goal isn’t reached in a short amount of time. A more reasonable goal would be to lose a pound to a pound and a half per week until the goal is reached. Or, setting smaller goals within the main one: aim to work out for 30 minutes per day, or choose skim milk over whole. These are more attainable and progress can be seen on a daily basis.



Along with the goal above, many aim to try a specific type of diet without researching it first. Instead of trying a specific diet, aim to improve nutrition by incorporating more fruits and vegetables into daily meals. This is often easier, and if one finds they enjoy this type of eating style then a diet can be tried.



Other unattainable goals include refusing to eat out at restaurants, or cutting calories down to dangerous levels in order to lose weight. Both of these are impossible to maintain. Cutting calories too much can deprive the body of nutrition leading to lethargy and other health problems, and refusing to eat out at restaurants can limit social interaction and set a person up for failure before they begin. Instead, aim to eat smarter when dining out – avoid the bread basket or start with a salad to get vegetables in and leave less room for the main course. For calorie consumption, consult with a nutritionist or physician to determine appropriate calorie consumption for a person’s body type.



They key to any goal is taking measurable steps to reach it. You have to climb the ladder to reach the top, and each rung is an accomplishment. Keep this in mind when setting any health goals or making resolutions for the New Year and soon success will be in hand.



Expert Brand has all the performance apparel to make running or walking a pleasant activity. The website http://expertbrand.com has a great selection and is easy to shop. Use the Expert10 at checkout to save.



About Expert Brand

Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



For more information, visit Expert Brand’s website at http://expertbrand.com.



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