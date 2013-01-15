Resolutions Medspa Now Offering the Latest Botox and Juvederm Treatments for Clients at Their Monroeville, PA Location

Monroeville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2013 -- Resolutions Medspa of Monroeville, PA recently announced that they would be offering the latest Botox and Juvederm treatments to clients patronizing their popular Medspa. Spa owner Dr. Donna Sotereanos and her team offer a complete list of Medspa treatments and the focus on the latest Botox and Juvederm treatments is proving to be extremely popular with clients.



Botox and Juvederm are both non invasive medical treatments that are done in office and can be completed in as little as ten minutes. The Resolutions Spa Botox treatments require no downtime or recovery and can often be completed during a client’s lunch hour. Just a few tiny injections will help clients lesson the appearance of moderate to severe lines. For more severe wrinkles, the spa offers the latest Juvederm procedures. The Juvederm treatments are gel injections that smooth out wrinkles and produce some of the most amazing and immediate results. Both the Botox and the Juvederm treatments lead to immediate and noticeable results.



In addition to the latest Botox and Juvederm treatments, Resolutions Medspa offers a full range of spa services. These include massage, body treatments, mani/pedi, hair removal and waxing, microdermabrasion, teeth whitening, hairstyling, spa tans and much more. Each service is a key element in the spa’s mission to enhance a client’s wellness through diet, exercise, and spa treatments. Dr. Sotereanos has a dental degree from the University of Pittsburgh and over the past 22 years has also developed a special interest in the Medspa industry.



About Resolutions Medspa

Resolutions Medspa is located on Northern Pike in Monroeville, PA and is open Tuesday through Saturday. Those interested in learning more can visit the company’s website or call 412.380.0304 to speak with a spa professional.