Resolve Herpes, a Company That Offers a Natural Herpes Cure, Is Celebrating Its Fifth Anniversary

Auckland, New Zealand -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- Resolve Herpes, a company that sells an all-natural and effective herpes cure, has just announced that it is celebrating its fifth anniversary. During the past five years, Resolve Herpes has sold tens of thousands of its two-step 50-day detox formulas.



According to information on the Resolve Herpes website, at least 80 percent of adults in the United States have the oral herpes virus. Approximately one out of four women and one out of five men suffer from genital herpes, which equates to around 50 million people in the United States alone. Every year, at least one million more adults are infected with the virus.



Although physicians will typically advise people with herpes to use an antiviral cream or drug like Acyclovir, Valtrex, Sorivudine, Famivir and/or Denavir, these medications will only treat the symptoms of the disease. As a herpes natural cure, ResolveHerpes actually tackles the virus that is lodged deep inside the cells, which helps to eliminate it from the system once and for all.



“ResolveHerpes is a formulation of specific minerals that have been used for the past 10 years in successfully boosting the body's own immune system and letting the body itself eliminate the virus from people who have been contaminated with the herpes simplex virus,” an article on the company’s website noted, adding that the formula can effectively boost the body's own immune system, which in turn allows the body to eliminate the viruses, fungi and toxins from the cells.



The herpes natural treatment from Resolve Herpes involves following a two-step process. During the first step, which lasts 36 days, the minerals work hard to push the herpes virus out from the cells so that the body can then excrete them. During this process, it is not uncommon for people to have a runny nose, pimples or other blemishes. This is a normal reaction and will resolve in time.



During step 2, which takes 14 days, people take concentrated minerals three times a day. This step encourages the body to expel any remaining free herpes viruses that may still be in the system.



“Once you have completed the mineral detox strictly as instructed, then you should know on your own when the virus has left your body because when the virus leaves your body you should no longer have outbreaks of the same frequency and intensity,” the article on the website noted.



About Resolve Herpes

Resolve Herpes is a natural mineral detox which clears the body of the HSV herpes virus. Resolve Herpes is the best all natural solution on the market, and helps to get the results that the customer is looking for. For more information, please visit https://www.resolveherpes.com/