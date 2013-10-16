Resolve Herpes Announces New Savings on Its Popular All Natural Herpes Cure Products

Auckland, New Zealand -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- Resolve Herpes, a company that offers a safe, all-natural and effective herpes cure, has just announced a new sale on all of its products. For a limited time, customers can get 15 percent off their orders; to receive the savings, shoppers simply need to type in the offer code HERPES101 during the checkout process.



For people who are suffering from genital herpes or cold sores, the sale offers an outstanding opportunity to try the ResolveHerpes product for a lower price. By helping to eliminate the herpes virus from the body, ResolveHerpes can not only help alleviate the symptoms of the health condition, but can actually cure it. In addition, the product has been found to be effective on the dormant chicken pox virus, which can lead to painful outbreaks of shingles later in life.



According to an article on the Resolve Herpes website, more than 80 percent of adults in the United States have the oral herpes virus. Some studies have found that this number may even be as high as 98 percent. More common in women than men, approximately 50 million people in the United States are infected with genital herpes, and around one million more are diagnosed every year. As anyone with herpes knows quite well, it can be an extremely uncomfortable and embarrassing health condition.



While traditional herpes medicine only acts on the virus that is released during an outbreak, it does not help to remove the virus that remains lodged in the body. This is where ResolveHerpes can help. By boosting the body’s immune system, the article notes, the body can actually rid itself of the herpes virus.



The product, which involves a two-step process, lasts 50 days. During Step One, the minerals in ResolveHerpes help to push the herpes virus out from deep within the cells so that the body can them eliminate them. During this time, it is not unusual for people to experience a runny nose, pimples and blemishes—this is all normal and is an indication that the product is working.



“The final part of the detox consists of concentrated minerals that are taken three times a day for 14 days,” the article noted, adding that this final part of the detox has the effect of allowing the body to expel any free viruses that remain in the body.



Anybody who would like to learn more about the ResolveHerpes product is welcome to visit the website at any time; there, they can read in-depth information about the all-natural herpes cure and why it is so effective at removing the virus from the body.



About Resolve Herpes

Resolve Herpes is a company that specializes in a safe and all-natural product that has been found to eliminate the herpes virus from the body. The 50-day detox program called ResolveHerpes is also ideal for those who had chicken pox as a child and are concerned about getting shingles later in life. For more information, please visit http://www.resolveherpes.com/