Resolved: SuperCondense Mends QuickBooks Wear and Tear Due to Overgrown Files

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2020 -- With the normal wear and tear of QuickBooks slowing down data files, E-tech has launched a new service to combat slowing speeds and performance on files.



The SuperCondense Service works by reducing file sizes from 50-80 percent of the original file size, resulting in increased speed and transfer time.



"Data corruption, Unbalanced Balance Sheet reports, slow performance and constant errors are just some of the effects of an overgrown file," E-Tech's John Rocha said.



What Intuit says about size limits is that a Pro or Premiere file should not exceed 150Mb and an Enterprise file, 1GB. QuickBooks Online can only convert desktop data files under 350MB in size. With E-tech's SuperCondense Service, QuickBooks users can bring down any file size so they can easily upgrade to QuickBooks Online. The service results in smaller QuickBooks files lesser prone to corruption or crashing–with faster load times and functionality. With less space on the hard drive, QuickBooks systems are also easier to update to newer versions.



A smaller QuickBooks file also enables QuickBooks to run significantly faster, brings about stability with lesser proneness to corruption or crashes, faster speeds and keeps files comfortably below the 14,500 name limit for Pro and Premier.



E-Tech's SuperCondense service expels old data whereby the size of the file is decreased by as much as 80 percent. "The SuperCondense feature is an advanced version of the Condense feature in QuickBooks and has proven to have far more extensive results with both document size and the QuickBooks' pace," Rocha said.



This is mainly because the condense operation condenses closed transactions into summary journal entries. If any list items are not used, they are deleted from QuickBooks.



More service specifications for E-Tech's Quickbooks SuperCondense service can be seen at https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-file-data-services/quickbooks-supercondense-service/.



About E-Tech

E-Tech is the leading service provider of QuickBooks File Repair, Data Recovery, QuickBooks Conversion and QuickBooks SDK programming in the UK and Ireland. In their 20 years plus of experience with Intuit QuickBooks, they have assisted over 1000 satisfied customers with their requirements. E-Tech UK covers US, UK, Canadian, Australian versions which include Reckon Accounts, and New Zealand versions of QuickBooks through PC and Mac platforms.



To learn more about the company, visit: https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/



