Resonate: Zen and the Way of Making a Difference with Dr Ginny Whitelaw and Chris Cooper on Voice America's Business Channel

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/15/2020 -- Are you wanting to make a difference in today's vast sea of confusion? Do you want to live a life of meaning, with greater resilience, and with joy? Dr Ginny Whitelaw, a Zen Master and founder of the Institute for Zen Leadership, will discuss with Chris Cooper how you can master the principles of resonance to live your most significant life. A biophysicist by training, she combines a rich scientific background with senior leadership experience at NASA, and more than 25 years developing global leaders. At NASA, Dr. Whitelaw led the integration of the International Space Station Program and was awarded NASA's Exceptional Service Medal. Join us as we discuss her new book Resonate: Zen and the Way of Making a Difference (my current favourite read) for anyone wishing to make a difference in this new unsettled world order.



Broadcasting Friday December 18th at 8am Pacific (11am Eastern), The Business Elevation Show (now in its 10th year) is one of the most listened to business shows on Voice America providing inspiration and advice for succeeding in your business and personal ventures. Chris Cooper's extensive experience working with business leaders from major corporate brands to small entrepreneurial start-ups developing culture and people performance provides the facilitation for his guests to share their key learning's and insights to benefit business people of all levels. Show topics include a huge range of business and personal development topics and features inspiration and practical advice from high achieving leaders, international speakers, successful sports, media and entertainment personalities. The Business Elevation Show is broadcast live every Friday at 8am Pacific Time on the Voice America Business Channel. Listen in http://voiceamericabusiness.com to hear Chris Cooper's discussions with successful and enlightening guests live and on demand.



Contact Senior Executive Producer Tacy Trump at 480-294-6421 or tacy.trump@voiceamerica.com for advertising / sponsorship information or other show details.



About Chris Cooper

Chris Cooper helps organizations to elevate the performance of their business, leaders, and teams whilst building highly engaged workforces. He is a business mentor, consultant, facilitator, speaker and author working across insurance, financial services, hospitality and education sectors through his brand Chris Cooper – Business Elevation. Chris also speaks about his book 'The Power to Get Things Done (Whether you Feel Like It or Not) co-written with Dr Stephen Levinson and published by Perigee (Penguin Random House (New York). Chris has worked for major global branded businesses including Mars Inc as well as Director level for a major bar and restaurant business. He sold his share of his first successful entrepreneurial business to follow a passion for helping organizations to release more of the potential of their workforce. His areas of expertise include Business Elevation, Business Engagement, Leadership, Talent Development, High Performing Teams, Coaching, Mentoring, Facilitating, Entrepreneurship, Podcasting and How to Get Things Done. For more information on Chris http://www.chriscooper.co.uk



Listeners can download the current versions of the VoiceAmerica Talk Radio App at:



Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.airkast.VA_MASTER&hl=en



iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/voiceamerica-talk-radio-network/id412135954?mt=8#



Kindle: http://www.amazon.com/AirKast-Inc-Voice-America/dp/B00IGH8WPO



About VoiceAmerica/World Talk Radio LLC

World Talk Radio, LLC is the world leader in online media broadcasting and the largest producer and distributor of live internet based talk radio and TV, delivering over 1,000 hours of programming weekly on its VoiceAmerica™ Network (http://www.voiceamerica.com) as well as live and on-demand video content on VoiceAmerica.TV (http://www.voiceamerica.tv). Featuring more than 200 hosts broadcasting to seven niche community based channels: its flagship VoiceAmerica™ Variety Channel, VoiceAmerica™ , Empowerment, VoiceAmerica™ Health & Wellness Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Business Channel, VoiceAmerica Sports, Influencers Channel, and VoiceAmerica™ Kids Channel. VoiceAmerica™ TV offers targeted and exclusive video programming channels. VoiceAmerica™ /World Talk Radio, LLC is one of the pioneers in internet broadcasting, producing and syndicating online audio and video, offering an innovative, effective and comprehensive digital broadcast platform. Digital Publishing through its MANY years of broadcast and media experience along with our seasoned staff of Executive Producers, Production and Host Services Group, VoiceAmerica™ /World Talk Radio, LLC provides an internet radio and video platform for new, emerging and veteran media personalities to expand and monetize their business and brand in an online digital medium,