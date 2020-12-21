New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2020 -- Reports and Data has added a new research study titled "Global Resorcinol Market Trends and Forecast to 2027" to its extensive database. The Resorcinol market report is a comprehensive research report that offers a detailed analysis of the Resorcinol market on the global and regional level. The report also presents a key analysis of the current and emerging market trends along with a thorough analysis of the key segments and sub-segments of the market.



Resorcinol comprises unique structural characteristics for producing drug compounds presenting chemical structures and features appropriate for the treatment of several human diseases. It is widely used in the manufacture of rubber products, UV stabilization, wood adhesives, flame retardants, and many others. Resorcinol is commercially used to enhance the adhesion of inorganic and organic reinforcing materials to rubber.



The report also covers the complete impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Resorcinol market and its key segments. The report also presents a current and future scenario of the market in a post-pandemic case. It also offers strategic recommendations to the key manufacturers of the industry to overcome the impact of the pandemic and to gain a strong foothold in the market.



The report covers extensive analysis of the regions where the industry operates. According to the regional analysis, the market is segmented into key geographical areas such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The regions have been examined on the basis of the production and manufacturing capacities, consumption patterns, cost analysis, import/export, supply and demand ratio, current and emerging trends of each region, and the existence of key manufacturers in each region. Based on the regional analysis, the market is segmented into:



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Drivers

The resorcinol market is projected to grow at 2.8% and reach USD 609.0 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Chemical compounds obtained from the resorcinol may be effective and potent medicines. Resorcinol functions by assisting in removing scaly, hard, or roughened skin. The discovery of such newer uses is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the growing demand for resorcinol in tire production is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth during the forecast period.



Regional Outlook

The Asia Pacific region dominated the market in 2019 and is predicted to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The market dominance of the region is mainly due to the growing demand for resorcinol, as a result of a rise in production of rubber products such as tires, and a rise in the level of disposable income of people in the region. Moreover, the highly developed automobile industry in the region has also attributed to the growth of the market. The large population base along with their high disposable income in the region is one of the main reasons for the growth of the market.



The market is further segmented on the basis of types, applications, end-users, technology, and others.



Production Method Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Benzene Sulfonation

Meta-Diisopropylbenzene Preoxidation



Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Rubber Products

UV Stabilization

Wood Adhesives

Flame Retardants

Others



The report offers a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Global Resorcinol Market. The report covers comprehensive data about current and recent trends, technological advancements, and methodologies. The research document offers detailed and concise data to assist in making strategic business decisions. The report offers a graphical representation of the important statistical data in the form of tables, graphs, charts, figures, and diagrams.



Key Companies of the Resorcinol Market are:

Alfa Aesar, Dynea AS, Kraeber & Co. GmbH, Sumitomo Chemicals Co. Ltd., Atul Ltd., Indspec Chemical Corporation, Jiangsu Zhongdan Chemical Group Corporation, Akrochem Corporation, Euram Chemicals Ltd., and Sigma-Aldrich, among others.



The report also studies the strategic alliances of the market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, partnerships and agreements, and others. The report also strives to offer insightful information about the competition to offer a competitive edge to the readers and businesses to help them gain a strong footing in the market.



